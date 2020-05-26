Mackay Shields LLC Sells 299 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 over the last 90 days. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

