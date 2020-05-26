Mackay Shields LLC Sells 175,389 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,389 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dell by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,459.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

