Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 38,699 Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,426,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $9,229,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.