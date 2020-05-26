Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,570,976 shares of company stock worth $820,434,148. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

ENPH stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

