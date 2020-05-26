Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 169.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

