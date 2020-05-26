Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,907,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

