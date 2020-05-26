Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,075 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

Shares of THS stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

