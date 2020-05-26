Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,657,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 216,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.