Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 41,100 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

