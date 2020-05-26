Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

