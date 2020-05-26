Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $30,716,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Itron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Itron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

