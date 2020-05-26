Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 384.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

