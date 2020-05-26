InflationCoin (IFLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $20,209.46 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00816533 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00207022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

