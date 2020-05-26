IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $182,000 Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 101,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 872,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

