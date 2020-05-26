IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 21,819 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,819 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $741.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

