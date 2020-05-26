IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 713.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 134,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

