IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $124.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $802,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

