IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Triple-S Management worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $896.44 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.