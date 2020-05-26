IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,039 NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.