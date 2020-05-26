IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.