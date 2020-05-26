Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Position Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.