Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

