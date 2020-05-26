Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $562,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 21,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $2,022,890.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,053.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,658 shares of company stock worth $55,477,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $96.91 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

