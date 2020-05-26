Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
