Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Flowserve worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Flowserve by 141.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.