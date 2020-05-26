First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Amerisafe worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. Analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

