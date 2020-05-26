First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $90,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $70,716,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,229,774 shares of company stock worth $95,114,156 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 61.99%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

