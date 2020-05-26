First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.