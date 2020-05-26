First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. Finally, Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

