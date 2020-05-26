First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 438,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

