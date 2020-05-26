First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

