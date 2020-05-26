First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanta Services by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

