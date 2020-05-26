First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.