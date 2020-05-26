First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

