First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.