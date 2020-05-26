First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $271,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,593.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

