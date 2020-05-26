First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.58 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.