First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,950,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

MGM stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

