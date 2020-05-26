First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

MTD stock opened at $748.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.57 and a 200-day moving average of $737.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $1,413,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,854 shares of company stock worth $9,151,843 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

