Financial Architects Inc Acquires 492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,309.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

