Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,006,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,001,622 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

