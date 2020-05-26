Fiera Capital Corp Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.10.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

