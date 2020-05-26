Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

