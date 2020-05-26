Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,985 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

