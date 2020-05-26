Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Raised by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

