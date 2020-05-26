Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Farfetch worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

