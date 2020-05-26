F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

FNB stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $425,050 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

