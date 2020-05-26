Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

