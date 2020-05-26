EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVO Payments by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Goldman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,302 shares of company stock worth $543,065 in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

