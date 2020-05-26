ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLPG. BidaskClub downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.46.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

